公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六

BRIEF-Elliott Associates and Affiliates say they have combined share stake of about 10.9% In Lifelock

Aug 12 Lifelock Inc

* Elliott Associates and Affiliates say they have combined share stake of about 10.9% in Lifelock Inc as of August 9-SEC Filing

* Elliott Associates and Affiliates had earlier reported a combined share stake of 8.8% in Lifelock Inc as of June 6 Source text: [bit.ly/2bom6KF] Further company coverage:

