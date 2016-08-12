版本:
BRIEF-Golden Band Resources obtains order to implement Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act proposal

Aug 12 Golden Band Resources Inc :

* Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan granted approval to implement Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act proposal by co to its creditors

* Says all of existing equity interests in company have been retracted, cancelled and extinguished

* Says new equity interests in company have been issued to Procon Resources Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

