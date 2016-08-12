版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 06:16 BJT

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT deal for $64 per square foot

Aug 12 Slate Retail REIT

* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Eastpointe shopping center in West Virginia

* Deal for $64 per square foot

* Deal for u.s. $11.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐