BRIEF-Bill Barrett resumes DJ Basin Development Program

* Bill Barrett Corporation resumes DJ Basin Development
Program
* Projects that its 2016 capital expenditures will now be at
high end of its previously disclosed guidance range of $75-$100
million
* Bill Barrett says will resume its Extended Reach Lateral
("Xrl") Development Program in Denver Julesburg ("DJ") Basin
during Q3 of 2016
* "Remain positioned to be cash flow positive this year even
at upper end of our capital expenditure guidance range"
* Expected that up to 12 gross XRL wells will spud prior to
end of year and be placed on initial production in Q1 of 2017
* "Increased activity will not impact our 2016 production"
