BRIEF-Bill Barrett resumes DJ Basin Development Program

Aug 15 (Reuters) -

* Bill Barrett Corporation resumes DJ Basin Development Program

* Projects that its 2016 capital expenditures will now be at high end of its previously disclosed guidance range of $75-$100 million

* Bill Barrett says will resume its Extended Reach Lateral ("Xrl") Development Program in Denver Julesburg ("DJ") Basin during Q3 of 2016

* "Remain positioned to be cash flow positive this year even at upper end of our capital expenditure guidance range"

* Expected that up to 12 gross XRL wells will spud prior to end of year and be placed on initial production in Q1 of 2017

* "Increased activity will not impact our 2016 production"