BRIEF-Forsys announces non-brokered private placement, achieves cost reduction targets for 2016 and 2017

Aug 15 Forsys Metals Corp :
* Forsys Metals Corp says all directors, senior management
and staff have accepted substantial reductions in cash component
of salaries
* Forsys announces non-brokered private placement and
achieves cost reduction targets for 2016 and 2017
* Forsys Metals Corp says average cash outgoings for wages
and salaries will be reduced by 87% from q4 2016
* Forsys Metals Corp says reductions in cash outgoings will
be accrued and settled in shares pending customary approvals and
conditions
* Forsys Metals Corp says pay reductions will achieve a low
burn rate, with less than $50,000 in outgoings per month from
next quarter
