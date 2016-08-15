版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Par Pacific announces intent to launch $50 mln rights offering

Aug 15 Par Pacific Holdings Inc

* Par Pacific Holdings announces intent to launch $50 million common stock rights offering

* Plans to use net proceeds from rights offering to prepay or repay its 2.5 percent convertible subordinated bridge notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐