BRIEF-Lowell copper, Gold Mountain, Anthem United propose to create new company

Aug 15 Lowell Copper Ltd
* Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining and Anthem United
announce a proposed combination to create a new multi-asset gold
and copper company
* Upon completion of transaction, Greg Smith, currently
chief executive officer of Anthem, will assume that role for
combined company
* Upon completion of transaction, Gold Mountain and Anthem
will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Lowell
* Lowell Copper Ltd says Lowell Copper will undertake a
private placement financing of subscription receipts for gross
proceeds of up to CDN$40 million
* Shareholders of Gold Mountain will receive 1.032
pre-consolidated common shares of co for each common share of
Gold Mountain held
* Shareholders of Anthem will receive 0.774 of a
pre-consolidated common share of Lowell Copper for each common
share of Anthem held
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: