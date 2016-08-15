BRIEF-Omega Advisors cuts in Facebook, ups in United Continental

Aug 15 Omega Advisors Inc
* Omega Advisors Inc Cuts Share Stake In Targa Resources
Corp By 58.7 Pct To 1.1 Mln Shares
* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in facebook inc by
29.8 percent to 322,400 class a shares
* Omega advisors inc ups share stake in united continental
holdings in by 19.8 percent to 2.4 million shares
* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in dow chemical co by
10.0 percent to 2.0 million shares
* Omega advisors inc ups share stake in synchrony financial
by 2.5 percent to 2.2 million shares
* Sec filing
* Omega advisors inc ups share stake in walgreens boots
alliance inc by 7.8 percent to 1.2 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of june 30, 2016 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of march 31, 2016
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016:bit.ly/2aXRf54
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016:bit.ly/2buiZRn