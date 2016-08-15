版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Parsley Energy announces Midland Basin acquisition

Aug 15 Parsley Energy Inc :

* Parsley Energy announces Midland Basin acquisition

* Deal for $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐