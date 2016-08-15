版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway cuts stake in Walmart by 27.2 pct

Aug 15 Berkshire Hathaway:

* Cuts share stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc by 27.2 percent to 40.2 million shares - SEC filing Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2bzvlZR) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2bzvdJS)

