2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-Profound Medical says Arun Menawat appointed CEO

Aug 15 Profound Medical Corp :

* Says Arun Menawat appointed CEO

* Says Steven Plymale, company's current CEO, will transition to president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

