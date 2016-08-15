版本:
BRIEF-Yuma Energy reports Q2 loss per share $0.21

Aug 15 Yuma Energy Inc

* Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly total revenues $1.9 million versus. $3.8 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

