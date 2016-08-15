版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Digital Realty to redeem 11.5 mln shares of its 7.000 pct Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock

Aug 15 Digital Realty Trust Inc :

* Says intends to redeem all 11.5 million outstanding shares of its 7.000% Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

