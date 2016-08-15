版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Liberty Interactive announces semi-annual interest payment

Aug 15 Liberty Interactive LLC

* Semi-Annual interest payment and regular additional distribution to holders of its 3.75% senior exchangeable debentures due 2030

* Amount of interest payment is $18.75 per $1,000 original principal amount of debentures

* Amount of additional distribution is $0.62056/debenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐