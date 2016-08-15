版本:
BRIEF-Global Self Storage says same-store revenue rose 8.9 pct

Aug 15 Global Self Storage Inc

* Global self storage reports second quarter and six-month 2016 results

* Qtrly same-store net operating income ("noi") increased 9.7% to $713,000

* For three months ended June 30, 2016, same-store revenues increased 8.9% to $1.2 million versus $1.1 million last year

* Global self storage inc qtrly FFO per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

