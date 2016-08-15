版本:
2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-AeroCentury names Michael Magnusson as chief executive officer

Aug 15 AeroCentury Corp :

* AeroCentury Corp names Michael G. Magnusson as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

