公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-Evoke Pharma Q2 loss per share $0.41

Aug 15 Evoke Pharma Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.41 Source text: (bit.ly/2bcyE42) Further company coverage:

