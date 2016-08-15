BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes stake in Bank of America, General Motors

Aug 15 Soros Fund Management

* Change In Holdings Are As Of June 30, 2016 And Compared With The Previous Quarter Ended As Of March 31, 2016

* Soros Fund Management Takes Share Stake Of 351,975 Shares In Bank Of America Corp - SEC Filing

* Soros Fund Management Takes Share Stake Of 62,373 Shares In General Motors Co Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aWXNSz Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2aUZOvF