版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Evoke Pharma Q2 shr loss $0.41

Aug 15 Evoke Pharma Inc

* Evoke pharma reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 shr loss $0.41

* Q2 shr view $-0.43 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Evoke Pharma says "we will continue to work with fda to pursue a path to approval of gimoti" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐