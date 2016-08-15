版本:
BRIEF-Fedex CEO Frederick Smith's FY 2016 total compensation $16.8 million

Aug 15 Fedex Corp

* CEO Frederick Smith's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.8 million versus $13.8 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing

* CFO Alan Graf's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.5 million versus $5.8 million in FY 2015 Source - bit.ly/2aP3HH1 Further company coverage:

