BRIEF-CSP Inc files for non-timely 10-Q

Aug 15 (Reuters) -

* CSP Inc files for non-timely 10-Q

* In "closing process" for quarter, became aware of 2 errors as a result of review of German subsidiary's balance sheet reconciliations - SEC filing

* Found in investigation that certain accounts receivable entries were booked in error to work-in-process inventory

* Management'S investigation determined that net debit balance in unit's deferred revenue account was "erroneously" reclassified to accounts receivable

* Expect to file the Q3 quarterly report on or before august 22, 2016 Source - bit.ly/2bzH5LL