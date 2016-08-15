版本:
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces the successful restart of the Tsumeb smelter

Aug 15 Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Dundee Precious Metals announces the successful restart of the Tsumeb smelter

* Ausmelt furnace at its Tsumeb smelter in Namibia successfully recommenced operations on August 13, 2016, as anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

