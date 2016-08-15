版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-General Mills CEO Kendall J. Powell's 2016 total compensation $11 mln

Aug 15 General Mills Inc

* CEO Kendall J. Powell's 2016 total compensation was $11 million versus $13.4 million in 2015 - SEC Filing

* Says CFO Donal L. Mulligan FY 2016 total compensation $3.9 million versus $4.7 million in FY 2015 Source - bit.ly/2b7idsL Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐