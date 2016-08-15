版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Empery Asset Management LP reports 5.43 pct passive stake in Cesca Therapeutics

Aug 15 Cesca Therapeutics Inc

* Empery Asset Management, LP reports 5.43 pct passive stake in Cesca Therapeutics as of August 4, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2bl8rAM Further company coverage:

