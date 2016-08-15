版本:
BRIEF-Solar Senior Capital announces amendment of FLLP credit facility

Aug 15 Solar Senior Capital Ltd :

* Wells Fargo Bank ("Wells Fargo") is acting as administrative agent for facility

* Solar Senior Capital Ltd announces amendment of FLLP credit facility with $25 million upsize Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

