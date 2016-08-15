BRIEF-Concho Resources buys Midland Basin assets for $1.625 bln

Aug 15 Concho Resources Inc :

* Deal for $1.625 billion

* Deal for 2017 production growth outlook approximately 20%

* Consideration in transaction includes about $1.1 billion of cash and 3.96 million shares of Concho's common stock valued at about $0.5 billion

* Concho Resources Inc says intends to fund cash portion of acquisition through proceeds from a potential equity market transaction

* Concho Resources Inc announces acquisition of Midland Basin Assets

* Updated its full-year 2016 production outlook to a range of 1% to 3% annual growth to reflect production from acquired assets in Q4 of 2016