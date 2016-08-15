版本:
BRIEF-Carl Icahn cuts shared share stake in Paypal Holdings Inc

Aug 15 Carl Icahn:

* Carl Icahn cuts shared share stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 10.4 percent to 33.9 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016

Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2b77yOJ

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2aWMFp2

