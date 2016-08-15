版本:
BRIEF-Duke Energy federal affairs leader Heath Shuler to leave company

Aug 15 Duke Energy Corp :

* Duke Energy federal affairs leader Heath Shuler to leave company

* Company's senior vice president of Federal Affairs Heath Shuler has decided to leave company to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

