公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management cuts share stake in Zoetis by 49 pct

Aug 15 Zoetis Inc

* Pershing Square Capital Management cuts share stake in Zoetis by 49 percent to 21.1 million shares - SEC filing Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2btCh7t Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2b9rcZp

