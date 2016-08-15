版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions gets FDA approval for large-scale manufacturing of Biothrax in building 55

Aug 15 Emergent Biosolutions Inc :

* Emergent Biosolutions receives FDA approval for large-scale manufacturing of Biothrax in building 55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

