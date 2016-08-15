版本:
BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves stake in Facebook, Netflix

Aug 15 Soros Fund Management

* Soros Fund Management Dissolves Share Stake In Sunedison Inc

* Soros Fund Management Cuts Share Stake In Allergan Plc By 43.7 Percent To 80,735 Shares

* Soros Fund Management Dissolves Class A Share Stake In Facebook Inc - SEC Filing

* Soros Fund Management Dissolves Share Stake In Netflix Inc

* Change In Holdings Are As Of June 30, 2016 And Compared With The Previous Quarter Ended As Of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aWXNSz Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2aUZOvF

