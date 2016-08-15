版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Veritiv Corp entered into an amendment to its credit agreement

Aug 15 Veritiv Corp

* On August 11, 2016, Veritiv Corp entered into an amendment to its credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment extended maturity date of ABL credit facility to August 11, 2021 and adjusted pricing grid applicable to interest rates thereunder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

