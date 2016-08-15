版本:
BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics granted FDA approval of Nocita

Aug 15 Aratana Therapeutics Inc

* Aratana Therapeutics granted FDA approval of Nocita (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension)

* Anticipates Nocita will be commercially available to veterinarians in fall of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

