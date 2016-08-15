版本:
中国
2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-FirstService brands expands company-owned operations into New York and Connecticut

Aug 15 FirstService Corp

* Added another franchise to firstservice brands co-owned operations through purchase of Paul Davis restoration of Fairfield and Westchester

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Firstservice Brands expands company-owned operations into New York and Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

