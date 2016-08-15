BRIEF-U.S. SEC orders suspension of trading in the securities of Neuromama Ltd

Aug 15 (Reuters) -

* U.S. SEC orders suspension of trading in the securities of Neuromama Ltd

* U.S. SEC says suspension of trading in securities of Neuromama because of concerns regarding accuracy and adequacy of information in the marketplace

* SEC says concerns regarding, among other things, identity of persons in control of Neuromama, potentially manipulative transactions in co's stock Source text : bit.ly/2biwKlK