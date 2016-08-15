BRIEF-Hain Celestial says currently evaluating its internal control over financial reporting

BRIEF-Implanet FY sales up 18 pct to 7.8 million euros
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Aug 15 Hain Celestial Group Inc
* Currently evaluating whether revenue associated with those concessions was accounted for in correct period
* Does not expect to achieve its previously announced guidance for fiscal year 2016
* Says audit committee of company's board of directors is conducting an independent review of matters
* Hain celestial group inc says will not be in a position to release financial results until completion of independent review of audit committee
* Hain celestial group, inc. Announces delay in release of its q4 and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* During q4, company identified concessions that were granted to certain distributors in united states
* Will experience a delay in timely filing of its annual report on form 10-k for its fiscal year ended june 30, 2016
* Currently evaluating its internal control over financial reporting
* Says audit committee of company's board of directors has retained independent counsel to assist in review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.6 percent at a record closing level of 7,337.81 points on Friday, supported by broker upgrades to broadcaster ITV as well as gains in housebuilding stocks and buoyancy in pharmaceuticals. * UK REFERENDUM: Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech this wee
SEOUL, Jan 16 South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Monday it could not accept the special prosecutors' accusations that its leader, Jay Y. Lee, paid bribes to further his succession or the merger of two affiliates in 2015.