BRIEF-First NBC announces delay in filing 2015 annual report

Aug 15 First Nbc Bank Holding Co

* First NBC announces delay in filing 2015 annual report

* First NBC - nasdaq has agreed to extend deadline for first NBC to file its 2015 10-K under its previously submitted compliance plan to august 25, 2016

* First NBC Bank-on or before aug 26, co to submit to nasdaq update to original compliance plan to formally incorporate co's qtrly report on form 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

