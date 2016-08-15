版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Paulson & Co cuts stake in Pfizer

Aug 15 Paulson & Co Inc

* Paulson & co inc cuts share stake in pfizer inc by 63% to 0.51 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of june 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of march 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aX5bxr) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016:(bit.ly/2aWMKZS)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐