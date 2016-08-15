版本:
BRIEF-RMP Energy reports qtrly FFO per share $0.05

Aug 15 RMP Energy Inc

* RMP Energy reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* RMP Energy qtrly average daily production of 8,425 barrels of oil equivalent, down 38 percent

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

