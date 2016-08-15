BRIEF-Stemcells says respective boards of co and Microbot approved merger agreement

BRIEF-Implanet FY sales up 18 pct to 7.8 million euros
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Aug 15 Stemcells Inc
* Respective boards of directors of stemcells and microbot have approved merger agreement - sec filing
* Following consummation of merger, former stockholders of microbot and certain advisors with respect to merger expected to own 95% of combined co
* Following consummation of merger, current stockholders of microbot expected to own 5% of combined co
* On august 15, 2016, co entered into an agreement and plan of merger and reorganization with microbot medical ltd
* Co will seek to amend its certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of company's common stock, if necessary
* Will seek to amend its certificate of incorporation to change name of co to 'microbot medical inc.' or another name designated by microbot
* Merger agreement provides that board of directors of company will be designated by microbot Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bzLbUu) Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.6 percent at a record closing level of 7,337.81 points on Friday, supported by broker upgrades to broadcaster ITV as well as gains in housebuilding stocks and buoyancy in pharmaceuticals. * UK REFERENDUM: Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech this wee
SEOUL, Jan 16 South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Monday it could not accept the special prosecutors' accusations that its leader, Jay Y. Lee, paid bribes to further his succession or the merger of two affiliates in 2015.