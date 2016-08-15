版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-ValueAct Holdings LP takes share stake of 38 million shares in Morgan Stanley

Aug 15 Valueact Holdings LP

* Valueact Holdings LP takes stake of 38 million shares in Morgan Stanley - SEC filing

* Valueact Holdings LP - Change in holding is as of quarter ended June 30, 2016 and compared with quarter ended March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2blcnBN Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2bixNn9

