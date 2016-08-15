BRIEF-Storm Resources qtrly FFO per share $0.05

BRIEF-Implanet FY sales up 18 pct to 7.8 million euros
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Aug 15 Storm Resources Ltd
* Qtrly ffo per share $0.05
* Production in q3 is forecast to be approximately 12,500 to 13,500 boe per day
* Sees q4 production 13,000 - 14,000 boe/d
* Sees q4 2017 production 16,000 - 18,000 boe/d
* Qtrly production averaged 12,852 boe per day (17% ngl), a year-over-year increase of 33% (32% on a per-share basis)
* Commodity price hedges were added with approximately 24% of current production being hedged for 2017
* Sees 2016 annual production 12,500 - 13,500 boe/d
* Sees 2017 Forecast Annual Production 15,000-17,000 boe/d (17% ngl)
* Qtrly ngl production was 2,219 barrels per day, an increase of 39% from previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.6 percent at a record closing level of 7,337.81 points on Friday, supported by broker upgrades to broadcaster ITV as well as gains in housebuilding stocks and buoyancy in pharmaceuticals. * UK REFERENDUM: Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech this wee
SEOUL, Jan 16 South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Monday it could not accept the special prosecutors' accusations that its leader, Jay Y. Lee, paid bribes to further his succession or the merger of two affiliates in 2015.