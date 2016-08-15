版本:
BRIEF-Praxair in talks to combine with Germany's Linde AG - WSJ

Aug 15 (Reuters) -

* Praxair Inc in discussions to combine with Germany'S Linde Ag; Details of talks couldn't be learned - WSJ, citing sources Source text : on.wsj.com/2biIWmD

