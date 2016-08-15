BRIEF-Scintilla Pharma, a unit of Sorrento Therapeutics, to buy Semnur Pharma

Aug 15 Sorrento Therapeutics

* Scintilla will pay semnur an initial payment of $60 million, consisting of $40 million in cash and $20 million in shares of sorrento

* Scintilla pharmaceuticals,a subsidiary of sorrento therapeutics, inc., to acquire semnur pharmaceuticals

* Additional cash consideration of up to $140 million may be paid by scintilla to semnur upon achievement of certain milestones