2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-Jura Energy announces settlement of disputes with Petroleum Exploration Ltd

Aug 15 Jura Energy Corp :

* Recognized provision for loss on settlement amounting to $ 7.6 million in its financial statements for qtrly and six months ended june 30, 2016

* Jura announces release of interim filings and settlement of disputes with petroleum exploration (private) limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

