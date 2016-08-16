版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 09:11 BJT

BRIEF-WEC Energy and Cliffs Natural Resources issue joint clarification statement regarding proposed energy project

Aug 15 Wec Energy Group Inc

* WEC Energy Group and Cliffs Natural Resources issue joint clarification statement regarding proposed energy project

* Through its affiliates will fund entire $255 million investmen for proposed natural gas-fired power solution in michigan

* Cliffs and/or its affiliates are not investing any capital toward proposed energy project

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐