BRIEF-WEC Energy and Cliffs Natural Resources issue joint clarification statement regarding proposed energy project

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 15 Wec Energy Group Inc
* WEC Energy Group and Cliffs Natural Resources issue joint clarification statement regarding proposed energy project
* Through its affiliates will fund entire $255 million investmen for proposed natural gas-fired power solution in michigan
* Cliffs and/or its affiliates are not investing any capital toward proposed energy project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.