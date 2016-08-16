BRIEF-Schindler Holding H1 revenue up 3.4 pct at CHF 4.65 billion

Aug 16 Schindler Holding AG :
* Increased revenue by 3.4 pct to 4,645 million Swiss francs
($4.78 billion) in first half of 2016 (+3.9 pct in local
currencies)
* H1 net profit improved by 3.9 pct to 372 million Swiss
francs
* H1 operating profit (EBIT) rose by 5.9 pct to 504 million
francs (+7.6 pct in local currencies) and EBIT margin reached
10.9 pct (first half of 2015: 10.6 pct)
* Continues to expect that global elevator and escalator
market will experience a slight decline in 2016 due primarily to
weakening markets in China and Latin America
* For full year 2016 - excluding any unforeseeable events -
Schindler expects revenue growth of 3 pct to 5 pct in local
currencies and a net profit of 750 million to 800 million francs
($1 = 0.9713 Swiss francs)
