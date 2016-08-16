BRIEF-Schindler Holding H1 revenue up 3.4 pct at CHF 4.65 billion

Aug 16 Schindler Holding AG :

* Increased revenue by 3.4 pct to 4,645 million Swiss francs ($4.78 billion) in first half of 2016 (+3.9 pct in local currencies)

* H1 net profit improved by 3.9 pct to 372 million Swiss francs

* H1 operating profit (EBIT) rose by 5.9 pct to 504 million francs (+7.6 pct in local currencies) and EBIT margin reached 10.9 pct (first half of 2015: 10.6 pct)

* Continues to expect that global elevator and escalator market will experience a slight decline in 2016 due primarily to weakening markets in China and Latin America

* For full year 2016 - excluding any unforeseeable events - Schindler expects revenue growth of 3 pct to 5 pct in local currencies and a net profit of 750 million to 800 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9713 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)