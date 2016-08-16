BRIEF-Tornos Holding H1 net sales down at CHF 69.8 mln

Aug 16 Tornos Holding AG :
* H1 order intake came to 62.6 million Swiss francs ($64.44
million), which represents a substantial decrease of 32.2 pct,
or 29.7 million Swiss francs, compared with the same period of
last year (92.3 million Swiss francs).
* Cost-Cutting measures partially offset drop in earnings
* At 69.8 million Swiss francs, H1 net sales were 15.4% or
12.8 million Swiss francs lower than in the year-back period
(chf 82.6 million).
* H1 net result of -3.5 million Swiss francs(2015: -2.5
million Swiss francs) includes a currency loss of chf 0.6
million and an accounting profit of 1.1 million Swiss francs
from the disposal
* Does not announce an earnings target.
Source text - bit.ly/2bdx1mQ
($1 = 0.9715 Swiss francs)
