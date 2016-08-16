版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Technip and DOF announce the delivery of Skandi Açu

Aug 16 Technip Sa :

* Technip and DOF announce the delivery of Skandi Açu and commencement of contract with Petrobras

* First of 4 PLSVS fixed on long-term charters with Petrobras which were awarded to joint venture between DOF Subsea and Technip in August 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐