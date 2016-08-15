版本:
BRIEF-Premium Brands to buy U.S. operations of Fletcher's Fine Foods

Aug 15 Premium Brands Holdings Corp

* Purchase price under terms of transaction is us$5.0 million

* Hempler's will be purchasing fletcher's us's business and production equipment but not its plant in algona, wa

* Premium brands holdings corporation announces acquisition of the us operations of fletcher's fine foods

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to both premium brands' earnings per share and free cash flow per share

* Under terms , hempler's will be purchasing fletcher's us's business and production equipment but not its plant in algona, washington

* Hempler's to transfer production of fletcher's us's products to other manufacturing facilities in us including plants in ferndale,kent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

